Five Area Long-Term Care Facilities Fined By IDPH For Violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has initiated fines against 5 area long-term care facilities after determining violation of the Nursing Home Care Act during the third quarter of this year.

The Alvin Eades Center located on West Michigan Avenue has received a Type A violation for not properly having a display of resident care policies, not properly having safeguards in place for infection control at the facility, not having proper records of vaccination of facility staff, and by “not having provided for services necessary to maintain each resident’s good physical health.” There are currently 12 individuals who are housed at the facility who are listed as having moderate to profound levels of intellectual disabilities. IDPH says that the center violated vaccination policies and procedures for Covid-19 and could not adequately provide records of employee’s vaccination status when requested to do so. The facility was fined $6,250.

Heritage Health of Jacksonville received a Type B violation for resident and medical care policies, for not following general nursing and personal care requirements, and due to claims of abuse and neglect due to pressure ulcers and bed sores. The facility was fined $2,200.

Heritage Health of Mt. Sterling received a Type A violation due to violation of resident care policies and general nursing and personal care requirements. The fine for the facility was doubled due to the case in question being designated as high risk for pressure ulcers. The facility was fined $25,000.

Prairie Village Healthcare Center in Jacksonville received a Type B violation for violation of residential care policies, not following general nursing and personal care requirements after the facility failed to implement an environment and care plan that would decrease a resident from falling causing injury. The facility was fined $2,200.

White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation received at Type B violation for violating residential care and medical policies. According to IDPH findings, the facility failed to properly follow a pain medication regiment for a patient at the facility in May. The facility was fined $2,200.

Locations in Hardin and Springfield also appeared in the full report which can be found on the IDPH website.