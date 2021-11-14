Five Arrested in Springfield Drug Bust, including Cass Co. Man and another on Outstanding Cass Warrant

By Benjamin Cox on November 13, 2021 at 10:36pm

Five people were arrested in a Springfield drug bust on Tuesday.

WAND-TV reports that Springfield Police were conducting joint narcotics and firearms investigation on Tuesday, November 9th in the 3300 block of East Enos Avenue. Authorities were involved in surveillance when two people left in a vehicle.

When police tried to stop that vehicle, they said the driver hit a wooden deck and police vehicle while trying to flee. Both the driver and passenger were arrested. At the residence, police arrested three additional people when the search warrant was served.

Police said they recovered suspected methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and two firearms. The following arrests were made:

26 year old Rhett Birdsell of Chandlerville was cited for aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, criminal damage to state supported property, and driving while license suspended.

23 year old Cedric Pates of Peoria was cited for armed violence, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

22 year old Izaac Gore of Springfield was cited for armed violence, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

19 year old Valarie Gore of Springfield was cited for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding Cass County warrant for DUI.

21 year old Dylan Carpentier of Riverton was cited for an outstanding warrant for driving while license suspended.

Birdsell, Izaac Gore, and Pates remain held at the Sangamon County Jail. Valarie Gore and Carpentier were cited and released.

Anyone with information about this case should call Springfield Police at (217)788-8311 and/or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.