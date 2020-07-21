Five New Cases Confirmed in Cass, No New Cases or Pending Tests in Morgan

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include a male and a female under the age of 10, a male in his 20’s, a female in her 40’s, and a male in his 50’s. All positive cases are isolated at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 162. The total number recovered remains at 127, with eleven deceased. Two cases remain hospitalized.

There were no new cases confirmed in Morgan County today. Currently Morgan County has had 147 confirmed cases, with 133 of those having been released from restrictions. Five deaths have been attributed to the virus, and there are currently no tests pending results in Morgan County.

Greene County Health officials are reporting that two more people have recovered from the virus, and now of the 13 confirmed cases in Greene County residents, there are only three cases remaining active and under restrictions.

Macoupin County Health officials today said in the last week, over 20 new cases were confirmed. To date, Macoupin County has had 97 total cases confirmed with four deaths. 54 patients of the 97 have been deemed as recovered by the Macoupin County Health Department

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 955 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 163,703 cases, including 7,324 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,745 specimens for a total of 2,308,854.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 14 – July 20 is up one percentage point for the second straight day, now sitting at 3.1%.