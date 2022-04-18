Five Pike & Scott Students Receive Farm Bureau Scholarships

Five Pike and Scott County high school seniors have received $1,000 scholarships offered through the Two Rivers Farm Bureau Foundation.

Peri Andras and Anna Sellars of Winchester, Nate Scranton and Raegan Smithers of Pittsfield, and Kaylee Spencer of Griggsville-Perry have been awarded. All five plan to enter either agricultural or animal science related fields upon graduation.

Smithers was the recipient of the Rod Webel Scholarship, which was established by Webel’s family in honor of his years of service to the Farm Bureau and Pike County’s agricultural community.

Spencer was the recipient of the memorial Wayne Riley Scholarship. Riley was also a Pike County ag leader and formerly the FS Director in Griggsville.

All the scholarships are awarded through the Two Rivers Farm Bureau Foundation which is the charitable arm of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.