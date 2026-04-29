Five Yr Sentence for Bennett

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2026 at 11:49am

A Sangamon County man has been sentenced to prison in Morgan County court for stealing from a construction site in Waverly.

The sentence against 42-year-old David Bennett of Springfield was handed down yesterday in court.

Bennett was sentenced to 5 years in the department of corrections.

He was arrested in connection with the theft of equipment from T and T Construction from a site on Elm in Waverly in October of 2024.

Bennett had failed to appear in court until earlier this year.

Bennett will serve this sentence at the same time of a similar sentence in Tazewell County.