Flachs Gets Probation for Drug Charges

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2025 at 8:18am

Muddy River News reports a Schuyler County man admitted to drug possession this past week in Brown County Court.

23-year-old Jack Flachs of Rushville pleaded guilty last Tuesday to an amended charge of the making of delivery between 50 and 200 grams of cannabis.

Judge Jerry Hooker sentenced him to 30 months probation.

Two other charges involving more than 5-thousand grams of cannabis were dismissed.

Members of the Brown County sheriff’s department and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Chestnut in Mount Sterling.

Officers reportedly seized cannabis, vape pens, mushrooms, two weapons and drug paraphernalia, plus a 2019 SUV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

