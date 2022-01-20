Flags At Half Staff Around State Through Saturday To Honor Fallen DCFS Worker

Flags around the state are flying at half staff for a DCFS who was slain in the line of duty.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced late yesterday that flags will will be at half staff at all state facilities from sunrise today until sunset on Saturday in honor of fallen DCFS employee Deidre Silas.

Silas, a child protection specialist with DCFS, was stabbed to death when she responded to a child in danger call at a residence in Thayer in southern Sangamon County.

32 year old Benjamin H. Reed, an occupant of the home, is alleged to have murdered Silas and then fled to a hospital in Decatur before being apprehended by police.

Silas is the second DCFS agent killed in the line of duty within the last five years.