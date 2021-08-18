Flags Ordered to Fly at Half Staff in Honor of Fallen Chicago Officer Ella French

Flags in Illinois have been ordered to fly at half staff in honor of a fallen police officer.

Governor J.B. Pritzker gave the order today in honor of 29-year-old Chicago Police Officer Ella French. French was shot and killed on August 7th during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.

21-year-old Elmonte Morgan has been charged with first-degree murder in French’s death and attempted murder of a peace officer. 22-year-old Eric Morgan has also been charged in the incident, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

French’s partner was also shot during the incident which lead to a wave of support for the officers on social media. The phrase “Her Name Was Ella French” was posted by supporters in honor of the fallen officer.

Flags in Illinois are to be flown at half-mast now through tomorrow, Thursday, August 19th at sundown. A public visitation is being held today at St. Rita Cascia Shrine Temple. Her funeral will be held there tomorrow morning private family burial.