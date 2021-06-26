Flash Flooding, Straight-Line Winds Wreak Havoc Across the Region In Overnight Storms

Downed utility lines and trees in front of a residence on the Woodson-Winchester Blacktop this morning.

Heavy rains caused flash flooding along several local highways overnight.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued one driver after their vehicle stalled out on the Rees Station curve last night due to high water.

Portions of South Johnson Street in Jacksonville, and eastern portions of the Town Brook remain flooded out this morning.

Storms in western Morgan, Scott, and Greene counties saw heavy wind damage, with gusts up to 70mph or more. There were also localized reports of small-sized hail.

Further east, portions of Interstate 55 near Funks Grove in McLean County are closed this morning after receiving heavy flood damage overnight. The National Weather Service reported several cars in the Bloomington area that were trapped last night due to flash flooding. The same storm system produced confirmed tornado touchdowns in Mahomet, Cisco, and Danforth last night.

Chances of strong to severe storms remain in the forecast throughout the weekend and into Monday. Chances of new precipitation could be up to an inch or more in some areas throughout the day.

The Illinois River at Beardstown sat at 10.4 feet as of yesterday. Flood stage is 14 feet. Several spots along the Mississippi River are taking current flooding action. No major flooding is forecasted.

However, the flash flood watch for the entire listening area will remain in effect through Sunday morning.