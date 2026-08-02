By Gary Scott on August 1, 2026 at 10:08pm

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson says cameras with license plate readers in Jacksonville are looking only at the plates.

The cameras are called flock cameras.

Thompson says statements on social media and from a visitor to the Jacksonville city council meeting Monday night are trying to make a case that the cameras are taking motorists’ pictures.

But, Thompson says that’s not the case. He says the cameras focus only on the license plates, and not on the drivers or passengers.

Thompson says the city has just one flock camera. He says other businesses in town have their own flock cameras mounted close to their locations.

Thompson says the city’s flock camera is not continuously monitored by police, because it would not be cost effective and police don’t have the staff to do that..

Thompson says the camera has helped identify vehicles involved in a multi state burglary and theft ring, and another for a deceptive practice case.