Flood Concerns

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2026 at 11:47am

The threat of flooding is becoming a little more serious along the Illinois River.

A flood warning goes into effect tonight, and will continue through Wednesday of next week. That was issued today by the National Weather Service out of St Louis.

The threat from the Illinois River at Meredosia is to the Meredosia boat dock when the river level hits 17-point-4 feet. Flood Stage is 17 feet. The river is expected to crest at Meredosia Friday morning at 17-point-8 feet.

At Beardstown, seepage problems begin at the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District when the river hits 18 feet. A crest of 18-point-2 feet is expected there early Friday afternoon.

The Beardstown location had a river stage of 17-point-4 this morning. Meredosia was at 16-point-2 feet last night.