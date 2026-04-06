Flood Concerns?

Flood warnings continue along the Illinois River, with several communities expected to see rising water levels through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service reports that minor flooding is already occurring along portions of the river, with moderate flooding forecast in some areas.

Near Havana, the Illinois River was measured at 14-point-5 feet Sunday evening, just above the 14-foot flood stage. The river is expected to continue rising, reaching a crest of 17-point-5 feet by Friday evening, which would put it firmly into moderate flood stage.

At Beardstown, river levels are also on the rise. The stage is currently at 14-point-1 feet, considered minor flooding, but forecasts show the river cresting near 18 feet by April 11th. That would bring moderate flooding impacts to the area.

Upstream, flood warnings remain in effect for Peoria and Henry, while downstream communities including LaGrange, Meredosia, Valley City, and Hardin are expected to see mostly minor flooding, if any, with crests projected later this week into Saturday.

Officials say the forecasts are based on recent rainfall, current soil conditions, and expected precipitation over the coming days. Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to stay alert, monitor river levels, and be prepared to take action if conditions worsen.