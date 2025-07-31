Florence Bridge Project Delayed

By Gary Scott on July 31, 2025 at 5:35am

State officials are saying plans for a major bridge replacement project in Western Illinois have been delayed … again.

The Scott County Times reports construction of the new bridge that would carry Highways 100 and 106 across the Illinois River at Florence has been held up.

IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wapell says land acquisition and permitting activities have taken longer than anticipated. But he also says they are nearing completion.

The original study for the new bridge began in 2016. It would replace the nearly century-old lift span structure at Florence.

The funding for the bridge is part of IDOT’s FY 2023-2028 Highway Improvement Program.

It was originally hoped construction for the new bridge would begin in 2024. Then it was delayed until this year. Now it is hoped that IDOT will be ready to advertise for bids for the bridge project in early 2026.

The new bridge would be built about 300 feet south of the existing structure.