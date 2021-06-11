Florida Man Arrested After Short Pursuit in Pike

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 11, 2021 at 1:44pm

A Florida man was arrested following a short pursuit in Pike County last night.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at approximately 7:36 last night, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy checked the vehicle registration of a tan-colored Chrysler Town and Country van while on routine patrol on Decatur Street in Berry.

Pike County Dispatch advised the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Madison County, Illinois. Greenwood says the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle which then fled from law enforcement.

After a short pursuit, the driver, 35 year old William J. Kochel, of Key West, Florida was arrested and taken into custody.

Kochel was booked into the Pike County Jail on charges of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, two counts of Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Speeding, and Improper Lane Usage.

Kochel remains lodged at the Pike County Jail. Greenwood says the Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation.