Flowers Named Head Football Coach in Carrollton After Special Meeting

It took a special meeting and some campaigning on social media, but Carrollton has its head football coach.

Rodney Flowers was named at the next head football coach at Carrollton High School during a special meeting last night. The Journal Courier reports that the Carrollton School Board passed the resolution 4-0, with 3 board members voting present.

About 50 people attended the meeting according to the Journal Courier. No public comments were heard at the meeting, and board members declined to comment after the meeting. Rodney is the brother of long-time head football coach Nick Flowers who stepped down in March after 18 years.

The plan to name Zachary Klaustermeier from Bethalto as the new head football coach and PE/health teacher was scuttled after the board of education failed to agree on an agenda at their April 25th meeting.

Flowers told the Journal Courier after the meeting that he was thankful for the community support and he’s ready to get to work.