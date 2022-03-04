Flowers Steps Down As Head Football Coach in Carrollton After 18 Seasons

The WIVC will have another new head coach this upcoming football season.

The Journal Courier reports that Carrollton Hawks Head Football Coach Nick Flowers is stepping down. Flowers has been at the helm since the 2004 season, taking over for Jared Kiger.

Flowers says he is stepping away to spend more time with his family.

Flowers had a distinguished playing career at Carrollton from 1994-1998 and then returned home to be head coach after graduating from Monmouth College in 2001 and beginning his coaching career as an assistant at North Greene.

Flowers finishes with a career mark of 134-57 at Carrollton, including two second-place finishes in the playoffs in 1A in 2014 and this past year. His teams qualified for the playoffs 14 times, and the school hasn’t seen a losing season since 2009. Flowers leaves the school with the most coaching wins in the school’s football program history.