Flu Bowl at the Bowl still on for next month

By Gary Scott on September 23, 2025 at 6:28am

The Flu Bowl is nearly ready to go for the second weekend of next month.

Health departments were holding their collective breath after meetings in Washington about vaccinations. The discussions were wide ranging, and involved more than just COVID and flu shots.

But, Jacqui Barringer says the shots WILL be available at the Bowl.

Barringer says workers will be doling out shots October 9th and 10th.

Barringer says the meetings last week in Washington were complicated, and confusing. They mainly dealt with the efficacy of many of the vaccinations of young children.

She is hopeful the situation will become more clear prior to the Flu Bowl.

But, Barringer says Illinois has taken steps to make sure vaccinations will be available this fall.

Barringer says much of the discussion on Thursday and Friday last week dealt with decisions to license, or not license the shots for younger children. The committees within the Food and Drug Administration are emphasizing choice among the population for the flu and COVID shots.