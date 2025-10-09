Flu Bowl Starts Today

By Gary Scott on October 9, 2025 at 6:25am

The Flu Bowl opens this afternoon at the Jacksonville High School Board.

The hours today are from 1 to 6 PM, and 10 AM to 2 PM tomorrow.

Morgan County Health Department director of nursing Jacquie Barringer says this will be business as usual at the bowl.

She says the traffic flow into the bowl does not change. She says people will be asked how they want to pay. Have information about insurance ready, which may mean checking with your insurance company.

Barringer says children can get flu shots at the Bowl, but no COVID vaccinations.

Barringer says the COVID shots are becoming what the flu shots are now.

Once a year, unless a person has a medical condition that requires a booster.

Barringer says there will be a drive thru vaccination clinic on October 22nd at First Christian Church. That will run from 10 AM to 2 PM that day.