Flu Bowl This Week in Jax

The Flu Bowl will take center stage in Jacksonville later this week.

The flu Bowl is held at the JHS Bowl. The hours this year are from 1 to 6 PM Thursday, and 10 to 2 PM Friday.

Much has been written about vaccinations nationally, people arguing the pros and cons.

Jacqui Barringer of the Morgan County Health Department says the choice is for each person. But, the Flu Bowl will have what people need Thursday and Friday at the Bowl.

She says there will be no vaccinations available for children at the Flu Bowl.

Barringer says people not covered by Medicare, and/or by private insurance can help facilitate the process, by calling the number on the insurance card to make sure the insurance covers it.

Barringer says the traffic flow in the gym will be the same used in years past.

The health department will also offer a drive through clinic at First Christian Church from 10 AM to 2 PM on the 22nd.

She says people can get both the COVID and flu shots the same day. Barringer says the COVID shots have become similar to the flu shots, one shot a year unless the client is a higher risk medically.