Flu Bowl This Week

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2026 at 5:49am

The flu bowl at the JHS Bowl next week will be the 33rd year the Morgan County Health Department has taken over the Bowl for the annual event.

Jacquie Barringer is the director of nursing for the health department.

She says in the early days, there were about 3-thousand shots administered by the health department.

Barringer says that number has dropped a bit because others are offering flu shots.

She says that’s good, because people need the shots. But, she says people can support the health department by getting the shots through MCHD.

How confident is she that federal officials have found the right combination this year.?

Barringer says it’s a best guess, based on trends in other parts of the west. But, she says any coverage is better than none.

The flu bowl runs from 1 to 6 on Thursday, and 10 to 2 on Friday of next week. There will be a drive thru shot clinic at First Christian Church on October 21st.