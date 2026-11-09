Flu Season Already Here

By Gary Scott on November 9, 2026 at 10:21am

There is good news, so far, about the flu season in Illinois.

Reports last month indicated the flu season was starting early. But, Meredith Vogel Thomas of the Morgan County Health Department says the flu season really runs from September through March.

Vogel likes what she is hearing from overall reports. She says the department is focusing on the big three.

They are COVID, flu and RSV. Thomas says early reports indicate a mild flu season in the southern hemisphere.

She says the respiratory virus that is RSV is extremely dangerous to the very young, and the very old.

Thomas urges patience when getting the shots for flu and COVID.

She says it takes a few weeks to take full effect.

Thomas says flu and COVID shots remain available at the Morgan County Health Department. She urges people to call ahead at 217-245-5111.