Flynn Receives Honorable Mention All State Basketball Honors

By Benjamin Cox on March 2, 2023 at 1:15pm

Brown County Girls’ Basketball Senior Point Guard Katey Flynn has been named an Honorable Mention 1A Associated Press Girls Basketball All State team member.

Flynn led the Lady Hornets to a 31-4 record, a WIVC Conference crown, and a regional title. The regional title marked the first time Brown County had won back-to-back regional titles. The 31 wins was the most ever by a Brown County girls’ team since girls started playing organized basketball in Mount Sterling in the winter of 1974-75.

Flynn in her senior season also set the single-season scoring record for Brown County girls’ basketball, finishing the season averaging over 18 points per game.