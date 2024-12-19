Fmr. Hannibal, MO Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge Stemming From Barry Robbery

One man in a pair accused of robbing and financially exploiting an elderly man in Barry more than a year ago reached a plea deal in Pike County Court on Tuesday that will have him avoid prison time.

22-year old Braden A. Harn of Quincy pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony theft with intent to control property between $10,000-$100,000 on Tuesday in front of Chief Judge J. Frank McCartney.

According to reports in the case, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence n the 1000 block of Illinois Route 106 in Barry on the morning of February 12, 2023 for an alleged theft and robbery of services or goods. The victim reported to deputies that two men came to their house on the day prior and made an agreement for an asphalting job in which the victim issued them a check for up front. The two men are said to have returned the following day requesting that payment be made with cash. The victim opened a safe, at which time the suspects then stole a large amount of U.S. currency, a Smith & Wesson handgun, watches, and other miscellaneous items from the safe. The suspects ran from the residence, got into a white Ford F-150 truck, and fled.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office alerted local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the truck and suspects.

According to a press release, the vehicle was located within minutes of the all-points bulletin being issued by Hannibal Police who then conducted a traffic stop. Subsequent to an investigation, Hannibal Police arrested 59-year old Robert L. Ledbetter and Harn on charges of residential burglary, financial exploitation of the elderly, robbery, theft between $10,000-$100,000, and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Ledbetter was also due in Pike County Circuit Court on Tuesday, but no information has been provided on his court proceedings as of press time.

Judge McCartney sentenced Harn on the theft charge to 48 months of adult probation and ordered payment of a county fine. Harn was given credit for 26 days served. All other charges in the case were dropped per the plea.