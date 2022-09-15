Follow Up Arrest Made in Calhoun On Prostitution Charges

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies have re-arrested a man out on bond in a follow up to an arrest of two Missouri women on Thursday.

42 year old Amanda A. Koskela and 31 year old Melinda D. Powers-Crouch were arrested in Brussels by deputies in the overnight hours of Thursday on various drugs, traffic, and prostitution charges.

On Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office followed up on an investigation into the two women’s activities and executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located on Franklin Hill Road in rural Calhoun County.

Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, deputies took 47 year old Brian P. Rose of Batchtown into custody for two counts of soliciting a sexual act and two counts of patronizing a prostitute. Rose is currently being held at the Jersey County Jail.

Rose was previously arrested on August 24th by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies following a court-authorized search warrant at his residence where he was charged with Soliciting a Sexual Act, Patronizing a Prostitute, and various drug related charges. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Rose posted bail on those offenses and was out on bond at the time these new incidents occurred.