Food Distribution At Spirit of Faith This Friday

The Passavant Area Hospital Healthy Jacksonville collaborative will partner with other local groups to provide a drive-thru food distribution in Jacksonville this Friday.

The food distribution will open at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, located at 105 East Dunlap Street, and will continue while supplies last. No preregistration is required to receive food.

Those who plan to receive food should wear a face covering and clear space in the trunk of their vehicle so distribution volunteers can safely load the food. Participants should line up on East Street between Walnut and Wolcott. Food is provided by DOT Foods in partnership with the Central Illinois Foodbank.