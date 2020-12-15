Food Distributions This Week in Jacksonville and Beardstown

Help is coming soon in Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties for those who are struggling to have enough food.

The Central Illinois Food Bank will be holding three Drive-Up Food Giveaways with the first in Downtown Jacksonville this Friday, on Saturday in Beardstown, and on Monday, December 28th in Rushville.

Beth Wakefield, Public Relations Manager for The Central Illinois Food Bank which is based in Springfield, says the Jacksonville event will be held at 3:00 pm this Friday, with the help from some notable business and service volunteer donations.

“This particular distribution is actually in conjunction with Dot Foods. They are donating the food and hoping to serve about 200 to 250 families. There will be volunteers on site from Rotary and Kwanis from the Jacksonville area to help with the distribution on Friday.

Then on Saturday at 10:00 am we will have a distribution in the Beardstown area, and this particular distribution will be prepackaged food boxes from the food bank and from our warehouse. That will take place at 10:00 am at the Elks Lodge in Beardstown on Saturday, December 19th.”

The Jacksonville event will be held at 215 West Lafayette Avenue, in the empty lot across Sandy Street from Charlies Coffee and Cones. Wakefield says the Central Illinois Food Bank is thankful for the help from DOT Foods in continuing their mission of feeding the hungry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says the food bank has seen a definite increase in need in Central Illinois during the pandemic.

“The Central Illinois Food Bank serves 21 counties and we work with 160 different partner agencies, and for our service area, Feeding America is indicating that over 120,000 persons, individuals and families are included in that, will experience food insecurity. And that number is based on current assumptions related to unemployment and poverty rates due to the pandemic.

So there has definitely been an increase and we are seeing that at these popup food distributions we are having, so we are glad to partner with companies like Dot Foods to help those in need.”

Hy-Vee Inc. announced on Monday the grocery store chain would be donating nearly one million pounds of food to 17 food banks across an eight state region, which includes a drop off today at the Central Illinois Food Bank.

The Rushville Giveaway is scheduled for Monday, December 28th at 1:00 pm at the Rushville Public Library. All three events are while supplies last and are open to everyone. Those attending are asked to clear space in the trunk of their vehicle and wear a mask if you are able.

Wakefield says every effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus is being taken, with volunteers wearing masks and loading the food into vehicles so attendees do not have to exit the vehicle.

She says with the pandemic lingering on and mitigation efforts keeping many people from working full time or even at all, there are many who need help this holiday season who have never needed it before. She says there is no eligibility requirements to receive food at the giveaway, so if you are in need, Wakefield says to just come to one of these events.

“If you are a person in need, please come to one of these distributions. You can also go to our website, www.centralilfoodbank.org and we have a food locator on our website to help you find out information about the food pantries that are within your area.

We want to make sure that people know that there is no guilt or shame in needing help. We all need a help up every so often and that’s what we are here for, to help out. If you would like to get involved from a volunteer or donation standpoint, you can find all of that information on our website as well.”

