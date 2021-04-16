Football Friday

By Gary Scott on April 16, 2021 at 6:00am

Jacksonville heads out on the road for the final time in the football season tonight.

JHS plays at Southeast. WLDS will carry the game, starting at 6:30 tonight.

WEAI will pick up a key WIVC North division game at Triopia where the Trojans play Brown County. The pregame show starts about 6:40.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern heads for North Greene, Carrollton plays Calhoun, Mendon Unity is at Camp Point, Rushville Industry is on the road at Macomb, New Berlin welcomes Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC heads for Riverton, Pittsfield goes to Auburn, and Athens hosts North Mac.

Meanwhile, West Central saw Pleasant Hill cancel, and then Havana had COVID issues. So, the Cougars have no opponent tonight.

The JHS volleyball team hits the road for a match at Taylorville tonight.