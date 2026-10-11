Football Scores for Oct. 10

By Benjamin Cox on October 10, 2026 at 7:31pm

Sangamo Conference

Auburn 55 Riverton 30

Maroa-Forsyth 43 Stanford-Olympia 21

Porta 51 Athens 7

Pleasant Plains 73 Pittsfield 28

Williamsville 55 New Berlin 0

Central State 8

Jacksonville 43 Normal-U High 13

Sacred Heart-Griffin 29 Rochester 28

Chatham-Glenwood 38 Quincy-Notre Dame 20

Decatur-MacArthur 28 Springfield 15

Lincoln 41 Lanphier 12

WIVC

Carrollton 34 Beardstown 6

Greenfield-Northwestern 44 Triopia 8

Calhoun 67 Routt 0

West Central 58 Mendon-Unity 16

Camp Point 43 Pleasant Hill 6

Brown County 40 North Greene 7

Other Scores of Notes

Vandalia 61 Virden-North Mac 22

Abingdon-Avon 25 Rushville-Industry 14



Illinois College 13 Grinnell 3



Illinois College Men’s Soccer 0 Knox College 0



Illinois College Women’s Soccer is playing Knox College tonight at 7 o’clock.



Illinois College women’s volleyball fell to Grinnell 18-25, 15-25, 15-25



Illinois College women’s tennis split their meet today. They opened the day with a 4-3 victory over Cornell and closed out the afternoon with a 7-0 loss to MWC champion Grinnell.

