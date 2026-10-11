Football Scores for Oct. 10

Sangamo Conference
Auburn 55 Riverton 30
Maroa-Forsyth 43 Stanford-Olympia 21
Porta 51 Athens 7
Pleasant Plains 73 Pittsfield 28
Williamsville 55 New Berlin 0
Central State 8
Jacksonville 43 Normal-U High 13
Sacred Heart-Griffin 29 Rochester 28
Chatham-Glenwood 38 Quincy-Notre Dame 20
Decatur-MacArthur 28 Springfield 15
Lincoln 41 Lanphier 12
WIVC
Carrollton 34 Beardstown 6
Greenfield-Northwestern 44 Triopia 8
Calhoun 67 Routt 0
West Central 58 Mendon-Unity 16
Camp Point 43 Pleasant Hill 6
Brown County 40 North Greene 7
Other Scores of Notes
Vandalia 61 Virden-North Mac 22
Abingdon-Avon 25 Rushville-Industry 14
Illinois College 13 Grinnell 3
Illinois College Men’s Soccer 0 Knox College 0
Illinois College Women’s Soccer is playing Knox College tonight at 7 o’clock.
Illinois College women’s volleyball fell to Grinnell 18-25, 15-25, 15-25
Illinois College women’s tennis split their meet today. They opened the day with a 4-3 victory over Cornell and closed out the afternoon with a 7-0 loss to MWC champion Grinnell.