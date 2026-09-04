Football Tonight

By Gary Scott on September 4, 2026 at 9:38am

Jacksonville hits the road tonight for high school football, while Routt has pushed its game to tomorrow.

JHS will play at Memorial Stadium against Springfield High School. Game time has been moved back to 7:30, and the pregame show starts at 7 on WLDS. The football game will pre-empt Cubs baseball.

Routt has moved its game with Brown County from tonight to tomorrow morning at 10 in Brown County.

We will carry the traditional rivalry game between Carrollton and GNW tonight. That game starts at 7:30 in Greenfield, and the pregame show on WEAI will start about 7:10. We will join the Cards game in progress.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, Triopia heads for Camp Point. Calhoun welcomes Pleasant Hill. West Central stays home for North Greene. Beardstown goes to Mendon Unity.

In CS8 play, Decatur MacArthur heads for Lincoln, Glenwood travels to Normal U High, Lanphier goes west to QND, and Southeast hosts SHG.

In Sangamo Conference action, Pittsfield welcomes Athens, New Berlin is at Auburn, Pleasant Plains stays home for Maroa Forsyth, and Porta hosts Williamsville.

Rushville welcomes Macomb, and Havana entertains Carlyle.