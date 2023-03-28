FOP Lodge 755 Formed for Pike-Brown County

Pictured during the officer swearing-in ceremony are, left to right, FOP State Lodge representative Jerry Lieb; Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Rusty Richard; Lodge 755 Secretary Harmony Clendenny, a Pittsfield Police officer; Treasurer Mitchell Barton, also with the Pittsfield Police Department; Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Lowry, Lodge 755 President; Eric Anderson, Brown County Sheriff’s Department; and FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood.

Law enforcement in Brown and Pike counties now have a lodge of support.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police has announced the organization of the Pike-Brown Lodge #755.

The new lodge has approximately 20 members now and welcomes new members who are active or retired law enforcement officers from the Pike or Brown County Sheriff’s Departments or the Pittsfield Police Department to join.

The lodge recently swore in its officers that include president Steve Lowry of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, secretary Harmony Clendenny of the Pittsfield Police, and treasurer Mitchell Barton also of the Pittsfield Police.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police represents over 33,000 officers across the state, and is the second largest state lodge in the country. The FOP encourages fraternal, charitable, and social activities among law enforcement officers.