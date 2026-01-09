Ford gets 10 Years for Reckless Homicide

By Gary Scott on January 9, 2026 at 10:26am

A Madison County man has been sentenced in Macoupin County Court to prison in connection with a fatal accident last August.

45-year-old Anthony Ford of Alton was sentenced yesterday in Carlinville to 10 years in prison. It is the maximum prison sentence for the charge.

He was sentenced on a class 3 felony count of reckless homicide.

The accident claimed the life of Taylor Cummines of Medora.

State police and Macoupin County deputies handled the accident on route 267 near the FS Road in Macoupin County.

Macoupin County state’s attorney Jordan Garrison says surveillance video from a nearby business showed Ford drove his box truck over the center line, and struck Cummines vehicle head one. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garrison says toxicology tests later showed Ford had consumed cocaine sometime prior to the crash.