Ford Recalling Several Explorers Due to Issue Causing Some to Roll Away While Parked

If you drive a newer Ford Explorer you will want to keep an eye on your mailbox and maybe use your parking brake more often.

Ford Motor Co. is issuing a recall on more than a quarter of a million of its popular Explorer SUVs sold between the 2020 and 2022 model years.

The recall covers a certain number of the models due to an issue that can cause the SUVs to roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST, as well as model year 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines are included in the possible recalls.

The AP report says U.S. safety regulators warn that a mounting bolt can fracture in the rear axle that can cause the driveshaft to disconnect, allowing the vehicle to roll away if the parking brake is not set, even if the vehicle transmission is in park.

No crashes or injuries have been reported to date, and the documents show Ford has approximately 235 warranty claims on the issue. According to the report, owners of the vehicles will be notified by mail beginning on June 6th.