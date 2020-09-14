Former Area Radio Personality Arraigned On Child Pornography Charges

A former WLDS and MacMurray College employee is behind bars in Christian County after being arraigned in court Saturday for child pornography charges. 64 year old Robert T. Tobin of Springfield was arrested by agents of the Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshall’s service after Taylorville Police determined last week he had moved. According to the State Journal Register and WAND-TV, Tobin was wanted for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography in Christian County.

Tobin is in custody in the Christian County Jail on a $400,000 bond. According to the State Journal Register, Taylorville Police are also seeking charges in Sangamon County. Taylorville Police Chief Dewayne Wheeler said an investigation into Tobin began in February. The charge against Tobin is a Class X felony, punishable by 6 to 30 years behind bars.

Tobin began his career in radio as an on-air personality for AM1180 WLDS in the early 1970s while still in college, and most notably was a DJ during the middays on 103.7 WDBR and in the evenings at 104.5 WFMB in the 1990s, going by the name of “Bobby T.” Tobin spent time at MacMurray College as the school’s public relations director from 2004-2007.