Former Arenzville Resident, Trump Commerce Appointee Sentenced to Federal Prison on Child Pornography Charges

A former Arenzville resident and Triopia High School graduate has been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

26 year old Adam Hageman, a former Commerce Department official in the Trump Administration, was arrested by Homeland Security after an executed search warrant at Hageman’s residence in Washington D.C. in November 2020.

According to federal court records, during the search, Hageman voluntarily unlocked his cell phone and provided access to his computer that contained multiple images containing violent child pornography. Prosecutors also say that Hageman participated in a national online ring of several members encouraging sexual violence against children and solicited images and videos of the acts.

Hageman pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography in federal court on September 29th.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Hageman to 66 months in federal prison and 5 years parole. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Prior to working for the Department of Commerce, Politico reported that Hageman was an administrator for Turning Point USA events, a national group for young conservatives who hosted several high-profile events for former President Donald Trump during his 2020 bid for re-election.

Hageman’s arrest in 2020 coincided with the arrest of former Senate Republican staffer Ruben Verastigui who was arrested for participation in the same group in February of last year. Verastigui was sentenced to 12 ½ years in federal prison for his charges in April.