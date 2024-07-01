Former Beardstown Water Clerk Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds

A former Beardstown City Hall employee pleaded guilty to stealing money from the city today in Cass County Circuit Court.

42-year old Melissa J. Espinoza of the 1400 block of Jackson Street in Beardstown pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony theft of government property between $500-$10,000.

Espinoza was arrested by the Illinois State Police in May 2023 after an investigation into Espinoza’s conduct as City of Beardstown’s water/utility clerk between April 2020 to January 2023. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office subsequently filed a 3-count information for theft and official misconduct based upon evidence of alleged thefts that occurred during that time frame gathered by ISP investigators.

Espinoza had been an employee of the City of Beardstown for the past 6 years. Miller says that the information alleges that money was taken through the mishandling of the municipality’s utility accounts.

Espinoza was placed on administrative leave after an Illinois State Police investigation was revealed back in February 2023 by a report by the Cass County Star Gazette.

Cass County Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Espinoza to 2 years of Second Chance probation, 30 days of local jail time, 30 hours of community service, ordered a fine of $200 along with payment of fees and additional court costs. Over $7,300 in restitution was ordered to be paid to the City of Beardstown.

Class 3 felony theft and Class 3 felony official misconduct charges were dropped per the plea. Espinoza was given credit for a single day served in jail.