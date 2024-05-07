Former Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy’s Trial For Domestic Violence Begins in Adams County

The trial of a former Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy for armed violence, domestic battery, and aggravated battery to a pregnant person began yesterday in Adams County Circuit Court.

31-year old Cody R. Shaffer of Loraine is facing up to 30 years in prison after he is alleged to have strangled, bit, and pointed a loaded gun to the head and stomach of his 9-months pregnant girlfriend Brittany Ambercrombie.

After jury selection during the morning on Monday, the prosecution began its case in chief. Muddy River News reports that Ambercrombie was the only witness called to the stand before the trial recessed for the day. Ambercrombie recounted the events of the night of January 26, 2023 and the early morning hours of January 27, 2023.

Ambercrombie testified that Shaffer had returned to the home they shared in Lorraine on the night in question agitated and under the influence of alcohol. She testified that Shaffer got on top of her and eventually, she was able to push the two of them off of a bed onto the floor, at which point she said that Shaffer grabbed a 38-caliber Ruger pistol and placed it under her chin and pointed it at her stomach threatening to shoot her.

Shaffer’s defense attorney, Drew Schnack, pointed to what he called inconsistencies in Ambercrombie’s testimony. Schnack also accused Ambercrombie of making up some of her testimony.

The trial resumed Tuesday morning at 8:30 in Adams County Circuit Court in front of visiting Schuyler County Judge Mark Vincent. Vincent is the former Brown County State’s Attorney.