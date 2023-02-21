Former Carrollton Assistant Softball Coach Farley Inducted Into IL Coaches Association Softball Hall

A distinguished softball coach from the area was honored over the weekend by the Illinois Coaches Association Softball Hall of Fame.

The Alton Telegraph reports long-time assistant coach Donna Farley was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Sunday at the DeStihl Barrel Room in Normal.

Farley began her coaching career at Nashville Middle School from 1982-1995. Farley then made the move to Carrollton to join Head Coach Lori Blade in 1996. Farley and Blade led the Carrollton Lady Hawks to a 231-28 record over the next 7 seasons, which included 7 regional championships, 5 sectional titles, and five state tournament appearances. The Lady Hawks finished second in Class A in 2002 and fourth in 1998.

Farley left Carrollton to follow Blade to Edwardsville in 2002. Farley would spend the next 18 seasons with Blade at Edwardsville, turning the school in a dual sport powerhouse, helping the program go 524-98 over that period which included 15 regionals, 13 conference titles, 6 sectional titles, and three state tournament appearances with another second place and two third place finishes.

Farley was also Blade’s right hand on the basketball court. Farley was inducted into the IBCA’s Hall of Fame in 2017 for her distinguished career on the hardwood at Okawville, Carrollton, and Edwardsville.