Former CIPS Plant in Meredosia Burglarized

Crime Stoppers have released this picture from a surveillance camera of a truck believed to be involved in a break-in and burglary of the old CIPS plant in Meredosia

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men in connection to a break-in of a former power plant.

According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, sometime between 11:45 pm on Monday, September 6 and 3 am Tuesday, September 7th, unknown persons damaged a fence and then a window to make entry into the former CIPS plant scheduled for demolition in Meredosia.

Upon making entry, a large amount of scrap copper, copper-nickel rods, and multiple saws were removed. Also removed was a 2014 John Deere 855D Gator UTV along with multiple Milwaukee and DeWalt tools.

Two White Male Suspects were seen leaving the area in a white, possibly 1990’s era, extended cab, short bed 4X4 Chevrolet Truck. The Truck is reported to have damage to its front left quarter panel and had diamond plate toolboxes on each side of the truck bed. It was seen traveling south on South Washington Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.