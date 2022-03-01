Former Director Returns to Jax Public Library As Consultant As Search For New Director Begins

The Jacksonville Public Library will have a familiar face as a consultant.

The Jacksonville Public Library Board has tapped former director Sharon Zuiderveld as an administrative consultant while the board searches for a new full-time director.

Zuiderveld served as director from 2001 until her retirement in 2011. She began her duties last week. She takes over for Chris Ashmore who resigned on February 9th. President of the Library Board Mary Fergurson says in a press release says the board is happy to partner with a familiar face as they go through a period of transition.

Ferguson says they will begin searching for a permanent executive director of the library in the coming weeks.