Former Employee Sues Prairie Council on Aging

By Benjamin Cox on September 10, 2026 at 10:20am

The Prairie Council on Aging is being sued by a former employee who claims he was fired after needing back surgery.

James Calmese filed the federal lawsuit in May, according to federal court documents. He worked as a coordinator for the council, located in Jacksonville, from 2021 until his termination in October 2023.

Calmese alleges the nonprofit violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Family and Medical Leave Act by failing to accommodate his spinal stenosis and retaliating against him after he needed surgery and physical therapy.

The Illinois Department of Human Rights found substantial evidence related to his complaint last December.

Prairie Council Executive Director Nancy Thorsen said Calmese was fired for allegedly falsifying documents.

The council has not yet responded to the federal lawsuit and has until September 22nd to do so.