Former Greene County Kroger Locations Converting Into Dollar Generals

What’s old is new again in Greene County. Two locations that formerly housed Kroger grocery stores are getting a face lift.

The White Hall and Carrollton Kroger locations closed last Spring. With the closing of the stores and the loss of Triple J Meats in Roodhouse; there is just two grocery stores in the county – Market on Main in Carrollton which opened in November, and Meehan’s IGA in Greenfield.

Both former Kroger locations have been sold to Dollar General, according to the Greene Prairie Press. The White Hall Dollar General is expected to move into the location at 252 North Main Street from their current location at 121 South Main Street. The 121 South Main location ironically is the home of a former IGA Grocery Store.

The Carrollton Dollar General currently sits off of U.S. 67 south of Carrollton at 520 Golden Eagle Court. It will move to the center of downtown Carrollton once renovations are complete.

No timetable on the moves or any other details are currently available.