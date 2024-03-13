Former Greene County Man Arrested in Macomb on Methamphetamine Trafficking Charges

A former Greene County man has been arrested in Macomb after a methamphetamine distribution investigation.

According to a press release from the Macomb Police Department, the Macomb Police and West Central Illinois Task Force executed a search warrant yesterday at a residence in the 400 block of North Campbell Street in Macomb. An ongoing joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the Macomb and McDonough County area led to the court-authorized warrant.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 38-year old Eason Bishop of Macomb and formerly of Roodhouse. Bishop was charged with Methamphetamine Delivery over 400 grams, a class X felony. He was detained at the McDonough County Jail awaiting a detention hearing. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

The West Central Illinois Task Force and the Macomb Police Department were assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office.