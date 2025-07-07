Former Greene County Sheriff Seeks to Return to the office in 2026

A former Greene County Sheriff hopes to be re-elected to the office in 2026.

Ben Picou, who was Greene County Sheriff from 1974 to 1982, announced his bid for election to the office over the weekend. Picou was one of the youngest county sheriff’s in the State of Illinois when he served Greene County at just 26 years of age, according to the Journal Courier.

Picou has served in a number of positions since leaving the office. The 77-year old served as Randolph County Sheriff from 1990-98, an investigator for the Illinois Attorney General’s Office after leaving Greene County in 1982, then as a police trainer/adviser and deputy commander in Kosovo for the U.S. Department of State. He also spent 18 years in the military, serving active duty with the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, the Army’s ceremonial unit in the Washington Military District. He later served in the Army Reserve, then transferred to the Air Force Reserve, reaching the rank of captain. After his military service, Picou returned to the U.S. and was elected Randolph County Sheriff.

Picou, who now lives in White Hall, will be seeking the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as a Democrat. He will run against current Greene County Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman, who announced his bid for the office as a Republican last week.