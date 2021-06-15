Former Greene County State’s Attorney’s Horse Abuse Case Dismissed

A former Greene County State’s Attorney brought up on charges of animal cruelty at his family farm in Eldred has had the charges dismissed.

Ken Hobson was facing two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of failure to perform animal owner duties. All are misdemeanors.

Four horses were taken from Hobson’s Farm near Eldred in September 2019 after Hobson allegedly failed to provide adequate food and water to three adult horses and a foal, and for also allegedly failing to treat open wounds on the foal and one of the adult horses. According to a report from the Journal-Courier, the horses were underweight and allegedly nearing starvation before being taken to a rescue ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois. Six other horses and more than 20 dogs were found on the property at the time but were deemed to be receiving adequate care.

The court case had gone through a series of delays including a change in prosecution to the State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, and a change of venue due to Hobson’s previous service as state’s attorney in Greene County from 1992-1996. Hobson faced up to 1 year in county jail and fines up to $2,500. He was led in counsel by Greene County Public Defender Tom Piper.

An order was entered to dismiss the case on Thursday by 7th District Associate District Judge Jack Davis in Morgan County Court.

Communication with the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office at the time of press has not been returned to explain the grounds of dismissal.