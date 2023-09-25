Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge Over Messages to Minor

By Benjamin Cox on September 25, 2023 at 1:08pm

The 2021 grooming case against a Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official came to a close in Greene County Circuit Court on Friday with a plea deal.

25-year old Austin L. Bishop pleaded guilty to a lower charge on Friday in Greene County Court. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe was given leave to file Class B misdemeanor charges of transmitting an obscene message, with the Class 4 felony grooming charge dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.

According to original charging documents in the case, Bishop was accused of allegedly requesting nude photos and videos of a female minor via text message in September 2021.

Bishop resigned his volunteer baseball coaching job for Greenfield High School on September 22, 2021

On Friday, Bishop pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and was sentenced by visiting Jersey County Judge Allison Lorton to one year of conditional discharge and ordered to pay a county fine.