Former IL GOP Chair, Area Native to Run for Senate

By Gary Scott on August 13, 2025 at 9:51am

A past chairman of the Illinois Republican Party and western Illinois native has announced a run for the U.S. Senate next year.

In a press release, Don Tracy announced he will run to, quote, “defend the American Dream for working families in Illinois.”

Tracy is an attorney and is a 1968 graduate of Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling. The community service positions Tracy has held include Chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board, Secretary of the Illinois Bar Association and President of the Sangamon County Bar Association.

Tracy served as Chairman of the state Republican Party from 2021 to 24.

Tracy is the first Republican to announce a run for the seat that will become vacant when Senator Dick Durbin retires next year.

So far, three Democrats have announced their intention to run for the Senate next year, including current Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.