Former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan Being Indicted on Federal Corruption Charges

By Benjamin Cox on March 2, 2022 at 3:25pm

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Sources have confirmed to WLDS News that the former Illinois House Speaker will have charges announced at a 4:30PM news conference at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago today.

John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI Chicago Field Office, Justin Campbell, Special Agent-in-Charge of the IRS-CI Chicago Field Office are scheduled to make the joint announcement.

More to come.