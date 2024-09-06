Former Illinois College President Steuer Passes

The Illinois College community is morning the death of a former president of the school.

President Emeritus Axel D. Steuer passed away on August 14th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was 81.

Steuer was I.C.’s 13th President, serving from 2003-2013.

According to a tribute on I.C.’s website, during his tenure, Steuer was committed to campus beautification. His passion for the environment influenced numerous campus improvements. Collaborations, like the partnership with Starhill Forest Arboretum, and projects such as closing Mound Avenue to unify the campus, developing the Lower Quad, and enhancing green spaces, transformed the College into a more connected and environmentally-conscious community.

The Steuers joined Professors Emeriti Paul and Almut Spalding in donating the Abraham Lincoln statue in 2009 to an area that was named the Steuer Walkway at the time of Steuer’s retirement in 2013. Along with honoring the history of Lincoln’s association with the College and the greater Jacksonville community, this iconic statue has become intrinsically tied to tradition on campus. Students pose for photos with Lincoln on the first day of classes and on admission tours.

He was instrumental in rewriting the College’s Mission and Core Values Statements as well as expanding the college’s international student presence. During his ten years on campus, he spearheaded endeavors to renovate historic Whipple Hall.

Funeral services for Steuer will be held this weekend in Minneapolis.