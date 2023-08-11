Former Jacksonville Resident Identified In Fatal Downtown Springfield Crash

By Benjamin Cox on August 11, 2023 at 5:14am

A Jacksonville teen has been identified as a decedent in a fatal car crash that occurred in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 19-year old Doneille Burton of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville died at 4:55AM at HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s emergency room. Burton was transported by EMS from the scene of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 15th Street and Cook Street near downtown Springfield.

Springfield Police had the area shut down to traffic for more than 5 hours on Sunday morning during an investigation of the incident.

Allmon says preliminary autopsy findings suggest Burton died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Burton’s death and the crash remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police.