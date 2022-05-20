Former Jacksonville Resident’s Death Being Investigated in Sangamon County

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2022 at 7:18am

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Sangamon County Jail.

23 year old Dylan Schlieper-Clark of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville allegedly fell ill on April 14th at the jail and was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he died three days later.

According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, preliminary autopsy findings suggested there was no evidence of significant injury or trauma. Allmon says he’s still awaiting the results of toxicology tests and tissue analysis in hopes of determining the cause of death.

Schlieper-Clark was being held at the jail awaiting trial for an August 2021 charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Sangamon County Court records.

WMAY says that after media inquiries, Allmon publicly disclosed the death. Schlieper-Clark’s death was announced back in April by Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.